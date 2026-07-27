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2026 July 27   09:46

shipbuilding

GSI delivers world-first 10,800-CEU solar-equipped car carrier to South Korea’s KOBC

Chinese shipbuilder Guangzhou Shipyard International and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. have delivered the 10,800-CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier *Glovis Nova* to South Korea’s Korea Ocean Business Corporation.  

The handover was completed through a remote signing on 21 July, according to China Shipbuilding News.

The companies described *Glovis Nova* as the world’s first car carrier in the 10,000-vehicle class to be equipped with a photovoltaic power generation system.  

The vessel is the third 10,800-CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier delivered by Guangzhou Shipyard International. It was handed over more than 200 days ahead of its contractual delivery date, giving it the shortest construction period among the yard’s vessels of this type.  

The 230-metre ship has a beam of 40 metres, a moulded depth of 15.6 metres, a design draught of 9.1 metres and a maximum draught of 10.5 metres. Its service speed is 19 knots.  

Developed by Guangzhou Shipyard International with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute, the vessel is classed by DNV and the Korean Register and is approved for unrestricted worldwide navigation.  Its propulsion system can operate on fuel oil or LNG. The vessel is also fitted with a shaft generator and a grid-connected photovoltaic installation with peak capacity of 200 kW.  

The solar system is expected to generate about 1,000 kWh of electricity a day, based on daily sunlight of between 5.5 and seven hours. The vessel meets IMO Tier III emissions requirements, while its onboard LNG capacity is designed to cover a full voyage.  

*Glovis Nova* has 14 vehicle decks, comprising nine fixed decks and five liftable decks. It can carry passenger cars, vans, trailers loaded with freight containers and heavy trucks, as well as some packaged dangerous goods permitted under the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code.  The ship is equipped with 16 hydraulically operated movable ramps and two hydraulic lift decks. It has stern and side doors on the starboard side to support vehicle loading and discharge.  

Following delivery to KOBC, the vessel is due to enter service for South Korean logistics group Hyundai Glovis under a charter arrangement. It is expected to carry vehicles on routes linking Asia with Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

Guangzhou Shipyard International is a Chinese shipbuilder controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Its predecessor, Guangzhou Shipyard, was established in 1954. The yard builds commercial ships including LNG dual-fuel vehicle carriers, passenger and cargo vessels, tankers and specialised tonnage.  

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