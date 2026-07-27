US forces board sanctions-listed tanker Charminar in Arabian Sea

US forces boarded the sanctions-listed chemical and oil tanker Charminar in the Arabian Sea on 25 July and allowed it to continue its voyage after a verification inspection, according to US Central Command.

The operation formed part of US maritime enforcement activity. By 25 July, US forces had redirected 12 commercial vessels attempting to breach the blockade, disabled two vessels that failed to comply and boarded two others to verify compliance.

No cargo was seized from Charminar. Its cargo, destination, crew composition and the findings of the inspection were not disclosed.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control added Charminar, IMO 9318022, to its sanctions list in July 2025. The 2006-built vessel was identified as a chemical and oil tanker under the Panamanian flag and linked to Algae Ship Charter - FZCO. The latest operation identified Charminar as Comoros-flagged, creating a discrepancy with the Panamanian registration in the July 2025 sanctions entry.