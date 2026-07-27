Bab el-Mandeb commodity traffic falls to 11-vessel multi-month low

Only 11 commodity vessels crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on 26 July, the lowest total in months, as operators reassessed Red Sea exposure after attacks on energy facilities in Yanbu and Jizan, according to Kpler. Seven of the 11 vessels were oil tankers. Three entered the Red Sea, including two VLCCs heading to the Saudi port of Yanbu to load crude and a Russian-linked tanker.

Four tankers exited the Red Sea. The Hong Kong-flagged VLCC New Explorer carried 2m barrels of Saudi and Emirati crude to Ningbo in eastern China. Another tanker transported 1m barrels of Russian crude to China, while a third carried about 750,000 barrels of Saudi crude to Pakistan. The Hong Kong-flagged VLCC New Pearl also left the Red Sea through Bab el-Mandeb with 2m barrels of Saudi crude bound for Zhoushan in eastern China. It was the fourth Chinese supertanker to make the passage since the Houthi movement declared a naval blockade targeting Saudi-linked shipping.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had struck Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu and Jizan on 25 July. The decline followed an attack on a laden Saudi-flagged products tanker in the southern Red Sea. The vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile about 70 nautical miles off Saudi Arabia on 22 July. The crew was safe, the fire was extinguished and the tanker remained at anchor, while any environmental impact remained unknown.

The Joint Maritime Information Center raised the threat level for the southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb to “substantial”, with additional attacks considered a strong possibility, particularly against vessels perceived to have Saudi links. Fewer than 10 commodity vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on each day of the weekend, with seven transits recorded on Sunday.

Redirecting Yanbu cargoes north through the Suez Canal and then around the Cape of Good Hope to Asia would add about 10,000 nautical miles and 34 days. The diversion could add more than $5m in freight costs, excluding fuel and insurance, plus about $1m in Suez Canal charges per vessel.