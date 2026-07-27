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2026 July 27   11:10

shipping

ClassNK opens 2050 compliance cost simulator beyond its own class

ClassNK has opened an Excel-based fleet cost simulator to shipping stakeholders regardless of classification society, allowing them to model regulatory and operating costs through 2050, according to ClassNK.  

ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation brings the IMO’s mid-term greenhouse gas measures, including GHG Fuel Intensity requirements, together with the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime in a single analytical environment.  

The service allows users to test the cost impact of different fuel-transition and investment strategies across individual vessels or entire fleets. Assumptions covering fuel prices, technology adoption, energy-efficiency improvements and regulatory changes can be adjusted to reflect users’ own operating plans.  

Shipping companies can use the tool to compare options for vessel upgrades, fuel conversion and fleet renewal while assessing the combined impact of overlapping global and regional rules.  ClassNK said the simulator is not intended to predict future outcomes. It instead provides a structured basis for comparing scenarios and examining how regulatory and operating costs could develop under different assumptions.  

The calculation methodology and core assumptions remain visible for independent review. Analysis is conducted within the user’s own Excel environment, allowing commercially sensitive fleet and cost information to remain under the user’s control.  

The service is also available to shipbuilders, charterers and cargo owners.  

ClassNK, formally Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, is a classification society that provides technical services, expertise and decision-support tools to maritime stakeholders.

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