Turkmenistan has declared attacks on merchant shipping in the Caspian Sea unacceptable after a fatal blast aboard an unidentified commercial vessel on 25 July, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

The warning, issued on 27 July, said such actions were incompatible with the principles governing relations between the five Caspian littoral states.

The ministry said the Caspian should remain a “sea of peace, accord and good-neighbourliness”.

The attack triggered an explosion aboard the vessel, killing one seafarer and injuring another.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is Turkmenistan’s central government body responsible for conducting foreign policy and managing the country’s diplomatic relations.