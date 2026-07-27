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2026 July 27   12:38

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China launches first nationwide smart gateway drive covering 43 ports of entry

China has approved its first nationwide five-year drive to modernise 57 port-of-entry facilities and bring 43 gateways into a single smart-port programme spanning waterway, road, rail and aviation links, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.  

The 2026-2030 plan was jointly issued by the customs authority and the National Development and Reform Commission following approval by the State Council.  Its maritime component targets stronger links between major coastal ports and inland cargo centres, alongside upgrades to handling, transfer and inspection facilities under common multimodal transport standards. 

The smart-port programme covers 15 waterway, 12 aviation, 11 road and five railway gateways.  The waterway locations are Tianjin, Tangshan, Yingkou, Dalian, Taicang, Lianyungang, Zhoushan, Ningbo, Wuhu, Pingtan, Jiujiang, Weihai, Qingdao, Chenglingji and Guangzhou.  

Yangpu Port in Hainan has been selected for infrastructure and inspection-facility upgrades, while Haikou and Chenglingji Port on the Yangtze River are included in the smart-port programme.  

China also plans to expand container transfer systems compatible with different transport modes and increase the use of “one document” and “one container” models intended to reduce repeated declarations and cargo handling.  

The use of single-document customs clearance for multimodal transport is targeted to exceed 50% over the next five years.  

Digital systems will be integrated with customs, border inspection, transport, maritime administration and emergency-response platforms, supported by artificial intelligence, data sharing and automated inspection equipment.  

The environmental programme includes shore power, charging and battery-swapping stations, and supply infrastructure for hydrogen, ammonia and methanol.  It also covers renewable power generation, new-energy trucks and cargo-handling machinery, cleaner port access networks and pilot zero-carbon or near-zero-carbon gateways.  

Additional measures include enclosing bulk cargo yards, controlling volatile organic compound emissions from oil-related facilities and developing common environmental standards for ports and airports.  

China aims to make substantial progress in port-of-entry modernisation by 2030 and largely complete a modern national gateway system by 2035.  

An average of 400,000 containers, 15m tonnes of cargo, 22m express parcels and 2m people pass through China’s ports of entry each day.  

The General Administration of Customs is China’s central customs authority, responsible for customs supervision, port-management coordination, anti-smuggling operations and foreign-trade statistics.

The National Development and Reform Commission is the state body responsible for national economic planning and the coordination of major development, transport and infrastructure policies.

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