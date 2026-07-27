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2026 July 27   12:53

shipbuilding

AG&P breaks ground on Philippine yard built for 3,500-tonne modules

AG&P Industrial has broken ground on an 85-hectare fabrication yard in San Pascual, Batangas, designed to produce 80,000 metric tonnes of industrial modules annually and move individual loads weighing up to 3,500 tonnes, according to AG&P Industrial.  

The contractor held the groundbreaking ceremony on 24 July and announced the project on 27 July. Physical construction is expected to begin soon, with fabrication readiness targeted for late in the fourth quarter of 2026 and quayside operations scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2027.  

The yard will manufacture modules for LNG, petroleum, clean and renewable fuels, power generation, refining, chemicals, digital infrastructure and other industrial projects.  

Plans include a dedicated wharf, assembly areas, heavy-load infrastructure and potential drydock capability. The jetty will have a load capacity of 12 metric tonnes per square metre, while self-propelled modular transporters will be able to move modules weighing up to 3,500 tonnes.  

AG&P plans to use its Modstruction system to transfer work normally carried out at project sites into a controlled fabrication environment, with the aim of shortening delivery schedules, reducing costs and improving quality and safety.  

“The groundbreaking symbolizes a major new chapter in AG&P Industrial’s history, while honoring our 126-year heritage,” president and chief executive Alex Gamboa said.  

Gamboa said the San Pascual facility would give AG&P capacity to execute international projects worth more than $500m annually.  

Managing director Anupam Ahuja said the investment would combine technology, heavy-load infrastructure and AG&P’s Filipino workforce to expand the company’s capacity across industrial sectors.  

The project marks a shift from AG&P Industrial’s Batangas Heavy Fabrication Yard in Bauan, which has served as the centre of its manufacturing operations for more than 40 years. The move is linked to the Bauan property’s involvement in Philippine national infrastructure development. No investment value or employment target was disclosed.  

Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company of Manila, Inc., trading as AG&P Industrial, traces its history to 1900. It provides engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance services from offices including Manila and Houston, with activities across the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

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