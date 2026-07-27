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2026 July 27   13:16

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ArcelorMittal picks Lloyd’s Register for first unified model across global dry-bulk terminals

ArcelorMittal has selected Lloyd’s Register to create a single operating model across its international network of dry-bulk terminals, bringing safety, governance, environmental controls and performance standards under one framework, according to a 27 July statement from Lloyd’s Register.  

The Global Operating Model will establish a common baseline across ArcelorMittal Global Ports sites on multiple continents, reducing operational differences between terminals and strengthening oversight of the portfolio.  

Lloyd’s Register will develop a controlled operations manual, a structured library of standard operating procedures, checklist-based controls and tools for self-auditing and operational assurance.  

The system will cover shift execution, evidence gathering, measurable compliance and continuous improvement. It will also introduce common KPI definitions, consistent reporting, cross-terminal benchmarking, escalation procedures and structured improvement plans.  

Environmental requirements will cover emissions, resource efficiency, waste and runoff management, biodiversity, community and stakeholder relations, and the evidence required for governance, assurance and future reporting.  

The model is intended for terminals with different asset ages, operating practices, regulatory environments and levels of organisational maturity.  

“Our terminals operate across very different geographies, regulatory environments and maturity levels,” said Deepak Sachdeva, head of global ports at ArcelorMittal.  He said the project would improve safety and reliability, strengthen governance and auditability, and help the company demonstrate its risk controls to insurers.  

Daniel Campos, global lead of ports advisory at Lloyd’s Register, said the aim was to create a practical, verifiable and scalable operating system, while providing a route to digital control and greater visibility of performance across the terminal network.  

George Georgandis, senior business development manager at Lloyd’s Register, said the companies had jointly shaped the model at a critical stage in the development of ArcelorMittal’s global ports infrastructure.  

The contract value, implementation timetable and the number and locations of terminals covered were not disclosed.  

ArcelorMittal is an integrated steel and mining group operating in 60 countries, with primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. It generated revenue of $61.4bn in 2025 and produced 55.6m tonnes of crude steel and 48.8m tonnes of iron ore.  

Lloyd’s Register is a London-based maritime professional services group providing classification, compliance, technical and business advisory services to the marine and offshore industries. Its origins date to 1760.

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