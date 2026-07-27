Asyad sells 20% stakes in $501m LNG carrier pair to Omani investors

Oman’s Asyad Shipping has agreed to sell a combined 20% interest in each of the companies owning the LNG carriers Muscat LNG and Musandam LNG to two Omani investors, according to a disclosure by Asyad Shipping to the Muscat Stock Exchange.

The agreement was signed on 26 July. The Oman LNG Development Foundation Investment Fund and Mars Development and Investment LLC will each acquire a 10% stake in the company owning each vessel, leaving Asyad Shipping with 80%.

The financial terms were not disclosed. The $501m figure attached to the two-vessel programme represents the original construction cost and not the value of the minority stakes.

Asyad ordered the ships from South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho in December 2022. Each LNG carrier has a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres and is due to begin an eight-year time charter with Oman LNG in the second quarter of 2026.

Asyad took delivery of Muscat LNG on 21 May after a naming ceremony for both vessels in South Korea. Musandam LNG was scheduled for delivery the following month.

The vessels are fitted with dual-fuel propulsion, air-lubrication systems designed to reduce hull resistance and fuel consumption, and equipment for managing boil-off gas.

Asyad Shipping is the maritime subsidiary of Oman’s state-owned Asyad Group.

The Oman LNG Development Foundation Investment Fund is an Omani investment vehicle, while Mars Development and Investment LLC is a wholly Omani government-owned investment company.

HD Hyundai Samho is a South Korean shipbuilder.

Oman LNG is the chartering company named in the vessels’ planned employment.