Hanwha Ocean and Leidos launch unique dual-use fast sealift design

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean and US technology group Leidos have moved a dual-use Global Fast Sealift vessel into joint design under an agreement signed in Washington, DC, on 23 July, according to Hanwha Ocean.

The professional services agreement follows an April memorandum covering next-generation naval ship design, US shipbuilding capacity and international opportunities.

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos will develop the vessel’s design and related technologies while establishing a framework to control design quality.

Leidos’ wholly owned naval architecture subsidiary Gibbs & Cox has designed more than 70% of US Navy surface combatants built since World War II.

The Global Fast Sealift is intended to operate in commercial shipping in peacetime and provide rapid military sealift when required. The partners plan to target the US and international markets.

Hanwha Ocean also signed a workforce development memorandum with Hanwha Philly Shipyard and Pennsylvania’s Delaware County Community College. The agreement covers instructor training and other programmes for skilled shipbuilding workers.

The college provides technical instruction for the shipyard’s four apprenticeship programmes registered with the US Department of Labor.

A second memorandum with Hanwha Philly Shipyard, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia Growth Partnership covers local supplier identification, regional industrial cooperation and the expansion of production capacity at the Philadelphia yard.

About 130 government and industry representatives attended the launch of the Korea-US Shipbuilding Partnership Center, where 15 memoranda were signed. The centre has a 2026 budget of KRW 6.6bn ($4.49m), while Korean and US organisations plan KRW 120bn ($81.64m) of joint shipbuilding research over five years.

Hanwha Ocean, established in 1973, constructs commercial ships, naval vessels and offshore units.

Leidos, based in Reston, Virginia, employs about 50,000 people and generated $17.2bn in revenue in the fiscal year ended 2 January 2026. Gibbs & Cox is Leidos’ naval architecture and marine engineering subsidiary.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a Hanwha Group shipbuilding company that has delivered about half of the large oceangoing US Jones Act commercial ships built since 2000.