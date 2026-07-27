CMA CGM’s 18,000-TEU Vasco de Gama sets new size record at ACT Duqm

CMA CGM’s 18,000-TEU *Vasco de Gama* has become the largest containership ever to berth at Asyad Container Terminal – Duqm after making its inaugural call on 20 July 2026, according to Asyad Container Terminal – Duqm.

The record call demonstrated ACT’s ability to receive ultra-large container vessels, supported by deep-water access, modern infrastructure and the recently implemented Navis N4 terminal operating system.

The Port of Duqm lies on the Arabian Sea along the main east-west maritime corridor linking Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The port is being developed as an integrated maritime, logistics and industrial hub under Oman Vision 2040. ACT expects rising industrial activity in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm to generate additional import, export and transshipment volumes.