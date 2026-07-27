  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saipem wins €800m Eni double led by Baleine subsea work

2026 July 27   14:34

offshore

Saipem wins €800m Eni double led by Baleine subsea work

Italian engineering and construction contractor Saipem has secured two contracts worth about €800m ($910m) for work off Côte d’Ivoire and at a biorefinery in Italy, according to Saipem.  

Eni Côte d’Ivoire and its project partners awarded the offshore contract for phase three of the Baleine oil and gas development, where water depths reach 1,300 metres.  

Saipem will engineer, fabricate, transport and install about 50 km of rigid pipelines and associated subsea structures. Its scope also includes flexible risers and jumpers, subsea production systems, a 3-km flexible gas export flowline and 22 km of subsea umbilical.  

The three-year campaign will use the construction vessels Saipem FDS and Shen Da.  

Eni and partners Petroci and Vitol approved the final investment decision in May. Phase three is intended to lift Baleine’s oil production from 60,000 to 150,000 barrels per day and gas output from 80m to 200m cubic feet per day.  

The development will include a new floating production, storage and offloading unit, with all gas allocated to Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic market.  

TechnipFMC was separately selected in July to design and manufacture flexible flowlines and risers linking wells in about 1,200 metres of water to the new floating production unit.  

Enilive awarded Saipem the second contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of a deoxygenation unit at its Venice biorefinery in Porto Marghera.  

The unit will process 70 tonnes of biogenic feedstocks per hour and increase capacity for hydrotreated vegetable oil biofuel.  

The award follows a separate contract signed in June 2025 to expand the site and enable sustainable aviation fuel production. That contract was worth about €155m ($176m), with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.  

Saipem also secured a separate $260m offshore drilling contract from Eni Côte d’Ivoire on 22 July. The Santorini drillship is due to begin a long-term development drilling campaign off Côte d’Ivoire in early 2027. The field was not identified.  

Saipem did not disclose how the €800m was split between the two contracts, the subsea installation start date or the commissioning schedule for the Venice unit.  

Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 30,000 people. It recorded 2025 revenue of €15.50bn ($17.63bn) and net profit of €310m ($353m), and its fleet includes 17 owned offshore construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, nine of them owned.  

Eni is the parent group of Eni Côte d’Ivoire and Enilive. Petroci is Côte d’Ivoire’s state-owned petroleum company, Vitol is a commodities group, and TechnipFMC is a subsea technology and project contractor.

Topics:

offshore

Saipem

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

CMA CGM’s 18,000-TEU Vasco de Gama sets new size record at ACT Duqm

17:16

CM Technologies introduces compact pressure-drop tester for marine engine cylinders

16:45

IBIA says shale oil traces alone cannot prove marine fuel failure

16:24

Australia adds A$4.6bn for Osborne submarine yard 10 times size of frigate site

15:54

DP World clears Senegal’s $1.2bn Port of Ndayane channel 13 months early

15:30

Hanwha Ocean Q2 profit surges 366% as LNG carriers deliver 22.7% margin

15:14

Daehan sets annual order record with new European owner’s Suezmax pair

14:03

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos launch unique dual-use fast sealift design

13:31

Asyad sells 20% stakes in $501m LNG carrier pair to Omani investors

13:16

ArcelorMittal picks Lloyd’s Register for first unified model across global dry-bulk terminals

12:53

AG&P breaks ground on Philippine yard built for 3,500-tonne modules

12:38

China launches first nationwide smart gateway drive covering 43 ports of entry

11:30

Turkmenistan issues Caspian-wide warning after fatal merchant ship attack

11:10

ClassNK opens 2050 compliance cost simulator beyond its own class

10:41

Bab el-Mandeb commodity traffic falls to 11-vessel multi-month low

10:13

US forces board sanctions-listed tanker Charminar in Arabian Sea

09:46

GSI delivers world-first 10,800-CEU solar-equipped car carrier to South Korea’s KOBC

08:39

China rescues 47 from sunken Vietnamese freighter Khoi Nguyen 18

2026 July 26

02:15

Blank sailings outpace capacity growth on major east-west trades

01:55

Mexico’s first Pacific LNG export terminal ships first cargo

00:55

Van Oord consortium starts second phase of Yangtze Canal widening

2026 July 25

16:40

Japan approves $510m infrastructure programme covering 73 ports

15:30

US icebreaker Healy faces second major engineering casualty in two years after six-month refit

15:26

Saudi-led coalition strikes Hodeidah after attacks on NCC Masa and Red Sea shipping

14:58

Houthi missile claim puts Saudi Aramco’s 400,000-bpd Jizan refinery in focus

2026 July 24

18:04

Maersk launches Chile-US cold chain route with destination fumigation

17:14

US completes final environmental review of 8.4m-tpa ST LNG project

16:44

Three Aframaxes launch first Syria-US route for Iraqi fuel oil

16:24

Rotterdam starts 1,450-metre quay build for two-way 24,000-TEU traffic

15:44

European Commission proposes first Indian yards for EU ship recycling list

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news