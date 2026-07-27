Saipem wins €800m Eni double led by Baleine subsea work

Italian engineering and construction contractor Saipem has secured two contracts worth about €800m ($910m) for work off Côte d’Ivoire and at a biorefinery in Italy, according to Saipem.

Eni Côte d’Ivoire and its project partners awarded the offshore contract for phase three of the Baleine oil and gas development, where water depths reach 1,300 metres.

Saipem will engineer, fabricate, transport and install about 50 km of rigid pipelines and associated subsea structures. Its scope also includes flexible risers and jumpers, subsea production systems, a 3-km flexible gas export flowline and 22 km of subsea umbilical.

The three-year campaign will use the construction vessels Saipem FDS and Shen Da.

Eni and partners Petroci and Vitol approved the final investment decision in May. Phase three is intended to lift Baleine’s oil production from 60,000 to 150,000 barrels per day and gas output from 80m to 200m cubic feet per day.

The development will include a new floating production, storage and offloading unit, with all gas allocated to Côte d’Ivoire’s domestic market.

TechnipFMC was separately selected in July to design and manufacture flexible flowlines and risers linking wells in about 1,200 metres of water to the new floating production unit.

Enilive awarded Saipem the second contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of a deoxygenation unit at its Venice biorefinery in Porto Marghera.

The unit will process 70 tonnes of biogenic feedstocks per hour and increase capacity for hydrotreated vegetable oil biofuel.

The award follows a separate contract signed in June 2025 to expand the site and enable sustainable aviation fuel production. That contract was worth about €155m ($176m), with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

Saipem also secured a separate $260m offshore drilling contract from Eni Côte d’Ivoire on 22 July. The Santorini drillship is due to begin a long-term development drilling campaign off Côte d’Ivoire in early 2027. The field was not identified.

Saipem did not disclose how the €800m was split between the two contracts, the subsea installation start date or the commissioning schedule for the Venice unit.

Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 30,000 people. It recorded 2025 revenue of €15.50bn ($17.63bn) and net profit of €310m ($353m), and its fleet includes 17 owned offshore construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, nine of them owned.

Eni is the parent group of Eni Côte d’Ivoire and Enilive. Petroci is Côte d’Ivoire’s state-owned petroleum company, Vitol is a commodities group, and TechnipFMC is a subsea technology and project contractor.