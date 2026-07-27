Daehan sets annual order record with new European owner’s Suezmax pair

South Korea’s Daehan Shipbuilding has reached the highest annual order value in its history after signing a KRW 271.3bn contract with a new Europe-based shipowner for two 157,000-dwt Suezmax crude tankers, according to Daehan Shipbuilding.

The agreement was signed on 24 July and runs through 31 December 2029. Its value is equivalent to 22.09% of Daehan’s consolidated revenue of KRW 1.2281tn in 2025.

The deal lifts the shipbuilder’s 2026 intake to 17 vessels worth about KRW 2.25tn. Its backlog now stands at 36 ships valued at approximately KRW 4.8tn on a delivery basis. Daehan did not disclose the name or nationality of the European shipowner.

The company had exceeded its annual order target by the end of the first quarter. It posted first-quarter revenue of KRW 308.3bn and operating profit of KRW 82.6bn, representing an operating margin of 26.8%.

Founded in 2004, Daehan Shipbuilding is a South Korean shipbuilding company headquartered in Haenam, South Jeolla Province. Its product range includes crude oil and product tankers, shuttle tankers, containerships and bulk carriers. The Haenam yard operates a single 460-metre construction dock and has annual capacity of 12 ships.