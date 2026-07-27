  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DP World clears Senegal’s $1.2bn Port of Ndayane channel 13 months early

2026 July 27   15:54

offshore

DP World clears Senegal’s $1.2bn Port of Ndayane channel 13 months early

DP World has completed the main dredging campaign for Senegal’s $1.2bn Port of Ndayane 13 months ahead of schedule, opening the way for quay construction at the deep-water container project, according to DP World.  

The development, about 50 km south of Dakar, remains scheduled for completion in 2028 and is intended to add container capacity as the existing Port of Dakar approaches its physical limits.  

The dredging programme created a 5-km access channel with a depth of 20 metres, a 600-metre turning basin and an 875-metre berth pocket.

The layout will allow two Triple-E class containerships to berth simultaneously.  Completion had previously been scheduled for September 2027.

Early mobilisation began in December 2024.  More than 95% of the material removed was solid rock, including formations with compressive strength exceeding 100 megapascals. The work was completed without blasting using two cutter suction dredgers.  

Belgian contractor Jan De Nul carried out the access-channel dredging, removing about 10m cubic metres of material and creating an 89-hectare reclaimed platform for container storage and maritime services.  

“Completing major dredging works 13 months ahead of schedule is a significant milestone for the Port of Ndayane,” said Mohammed Akoojee, DP World’s chief executive and managing director for Africa.  

The first phase includes an 840-metre quay and annual handling capacity of 1.2m TEU. A planned second phase would add another 410 metres of quay.  

The construction workforce totals 1,043 people. DP World estimates the completed port will support 2.3m jobs through trade and improve access to essential goods for 7.8m people.  

DP World is developing the project with the Senegalese government and British International Investment.  

Dubai-headquartered DP World operates port and logistics assets in more than 80 countries and employs more than 126,000 people representing 169 nationalities. It has operated the Dakar container terminal since 2008 and invested about $340m in the facility. Throughput rose from 265,000 TEU in 2008 to 850,000 TEU in 2025, while average vessel waiting time fell from 35 hours to near zero.  

Jan De Nul is a Belgian marine engineering and dredging contractor. British International Investment is the UK’s development finance institution.

Topics:

DP World

Jan De Nul

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

CMA CGM’s 18,000-TEU Vasco de Gama sets new size record at ACT Duqm

17:16

CM Technologies introduces compact pressure-drop tester for marine engine cylinders

16:45

IBIA says shale oil traces alone cannot prove marine fuel failure

16:24

Australia adds A$4.6bn for Osborne submarine yard 10 times size of frigate site

15:30

Hanwha Ocean Q2 profit surges 366% as LNG carriers deliver 22.7% margin

15:14

Daehan sets annual order record with new European owner’s Suezmax pair

14:34

Saipem wins €800m Eni double led by Baleine subsea work

14:03

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos launch unique dual-use fast sealift design

13:31

Asyad sells 20% stakes in $501m LNG carrier pair to Omani investors

13:16

ArcelorMittal picks Lloyd’s Register for first unified model across global dry-bulk terminals

12:53

AG&P breaks ground on Philippine yard built for 3,500-tonne modules

12:38

China launches first nationwide smart gateway drive covering 43 ports of entry

11:30

Turkmenistan issues Caspian-wide warning after fatal merchant ship attack

11:10

ClassNK opens 2050 compliance cost simulator beyond its own class

10:41

Bab el-Mandeb commodity traffic falls to 11-vessel multi-month low

10:13

US forces board sanctions-listed tanker Charminar in Arabian Sea

09:46

GSI delivers world-first 10,800-CEU solar-equipped car carrier to South Korea’s KOBC

08:39

China rescues 47 from sunken Vietnamese freighter Khoi Nguyen 18

2026 July 26

02:15

Blank sailings outpace capacity growth on major east-west trades

01:55

Mexico’s first Pacific LNG export terminal ships first cargo

00:55

Van Oord consortium starts second phase of Yangtze Canal widening

2026 July 25

16:40

Japan approves $510m infrastructure programme covering 73 ports

15:30

US icebreaker Healy faces second major engineering casualty in two years after six-month refit

15:26

Saudi-led coalition strikes Hodeidah after attacks on NCC Masa and Red Sea shipping

14:58

Houthi missile claim puts Saudi Aramco’s 400,000-bpd Jizan refinery in focus

2026 July 24

18:04

Maersk launches Chile-US cold chain route with destination fumigation

17:14

US completes final environmental review of 8.4m-tpa ST LNG project

16:44

Three Aframaxes launch first Syria-US route for Iraqi fuel oil

16:24

Rotterdam starts 1,450-metre quay build for two-way 24,000-TEU traffic

15:44

European Commission proposes first Indian yards for EU ship recycling list

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news