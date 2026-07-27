DP World clears Senegal’s $1.2bn Port of Ndayane channel 13 months early

DP World has completed the main dredging campaign for Senegal’s $1.2bn Port of Ndayane 13 months ahead of schedule, opening the way for quay construction at the deep-water container project, according to DP World.

The development, about 50 km south of Dakar, remains scheduled for completion in 2028 and is intended to add container capacity as the existing Port of Dakar approaches its physical limits.

The dredging programme created a 5-km access channel with a depth of 20 metres, a 600-metre turning basin and an 875-metre berth pocket.

The layout will allow two Triple-E class containerships to berth simultaneously. Completion had previously been scheduled for September 2027.

Early mobilisation began in December 2024. More than 95% of the material removed was solid rock, including formations with compressive strength exceeding 100 megapascals. The work was completed without blasting using two cutter suction dredgers.

Belgian contractor Jan De Nul carried out the access-channel dredging, removing about 10m cubic metres of material and creating an 89-hectare reclaimed platform for container storage and maritime services.

“Completing major dredging works 13 months ahead of schedule is a significant milestone for the Port of Ndayane,” said Mohammed Akoojee, DP World’s chief executive and managing director for Africa.

The first phase includes an 840-metre quay and annual handling capacity of 1.2m TEU. A planned second phase would add another 410 metres of quay.

The construction workforce totals 1,043 people. DP World estimates the completed port will support 2.3m jobs through trade and improve access to essential goods for 7.8m people.

DP World is developing the project with the Senegalese government and British International Investment.

Dubai-headquartered DP World operates port and logistics assets in more than 80 countries and employs more than 126,000 people representing 169 nationalities. It has operated the Dakar container terminal since 2008 and invested about $340m in the facility. Throughput rose from 265,000 TEU in 2008 to 850,000 TEU in 2025, while average vessel waiting time fell from 35 hours to near zero.

Jan De Nul is a Belgian marine engineering and dredging contractor. British International Investment is the UK’s development finance institution.