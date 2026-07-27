CM Technologies introduces compact pressure-drop tester for marine engine cylinders

German condition-monitoring specialist CM Technologies has introduced a compact Pressure Drop Test Instrument, or PDTI, for detecting leaks in marine diesel-engine cylinders before they cause higher fuel consumption, unplanned downtime and costly repairs, according to CM Technologies.

The PDTI feeds pressurised air into the combustion chamber through the engine’s indicator valve. Once the required pressure has been reached, the system is isolated for a defined period and the resulting pressure loss is measured.

Engineers can repeat the procedure across an engine and compare pressure decay between individual cylinders. A cylinder losing pressure faster than the others can then be selected for further inspection.

The company said abnormal pressure loss may indicate worn or damaged piston rings, cylinder-liner wear or damage, or leakage at air-inlet and exhaust valves.

“Any loss of cylinder pressure also represents a loss of energy that would otherwise act on the piston during combustion,” managing director David Fuhlbrügge said. An engine may require additional fuel to maintain the required power output when pressure and usable combustion energy escape from a cylinder. Acceptable pressure loss varies according to the engine and its operating limits, making comparisons between cylinders more useful than a single universal threshold, Fuhlbrügge said.

CM Technologies said customers had sought a standardised instrument capable of producing more consistent fleet-wide results than tests developed independently by individual crews.

The stainless-steel PDTI is manufactured from metal powder using an additive process that forms the instrument layer by layer and allows internal pathways to be incorporated into the structure.

CM Technologies was founded in 2003 and is based in Glückstadt, northern Germany. The company develops, manufactures and sells condition-monitoring equipment for shipping and industrial applications, including systems for lubricant and fuel analysis, water testing, vibration analysis and engine-performance monitoring.