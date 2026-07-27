Australia adds A$4.6bn for Osborne submarine yard 10 times size of frigate site

Australia will invest a further A$4.6bn ($3.22bn) in the nuclear-powered submarine construction yard at Osborne in South Australia, lifting committed federal funding for the project to A$8.5bn ($5.95bn), according to the Australian government.

The 24 July announcement follows an initial A$3.9bn ($2.73bn) commitment in February. The completed yard is expected to have 10 times the floor area of the existing Osborne South frigate shipyard.

“The submarine yard will be ten times bigger than the existing shipyard,” South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said.

The yard is part of an infrastructure programme projected to cost about A$30bn ($21.01bn) over the coming decades.

Australian Naval Infrastructure plans more than 50 structures across a site of over 100 hectares. The first new buildings are expected to be completed within 12 months, allowing steel cutting for Australia’s first domestically built SSN-AUKUS submarine to begin before the end of the decade. Around 1,100 people are working on the yard and related workforce projects.

The construction workforce is expected to rise to about 4,000, while the wider conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine programme is forecast to support nearly 10,000 jobs in South Australia.

Australian Naval Infrastructure has awarded about A$1.9bn ($1.33bn) of contracts for the development. The project includes production demonstration facilities and a Skills and Training Academy campus due to begin operating in the first quarter of 2028, with capacity for up to 1,000 learners at a time.

“This investment is another important step in building the sovereign capability Australia will need to build, operate, maintain and sustain our future submarine fleet,” Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

The submarines will be built under the AUKUS partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States.

Australian Naval Infrastructure is a Commonwealth-owned Australian company responsible for naval shipbuilding infrastructure at Osborne, a site covering more than 192 hectares.

BAE Systems Maritime Australia is building Hunter-class frigates at Osborne South. ASC is an Australian government-owned company. BAE Systems and ASC are Australia’s designated submarine build partners.