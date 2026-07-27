IBIA says shale oil traces alone cannot prove marine fuel failure

Shale oil-derived hydrocarbons found in residual marine fuels cannot by themselves be treated as evidence of off-spec fuel or blamed for recent operational problems, according to IBIA.

IBIA’s Technical Working Group said the available evidence does not establish a direct causal link between the compounds and the operational issues identified in recent cases, although the concerns warrant further investigation.

Shale oil-derived hydrocarbons are permitted feedstocks under ISO 8217. Compliance depends on whether the finished fuel, as delivered, meets the standard’s requirements for composition and operational fitness for use.

The cases have sharpened scrutiny of increasingly complex marine fuel blends as the industry expands the range of feedstocks and blending components.

IBIA said greater transparency, traceability, quality assurance and information sharing across the supply chain will be needed to understand how such fuels perform in service.

The association supports further technical investigation, industry collaboration and data sharing to improve understanding of fuel behaviour and operational performance and maintain confidence in marine fuel quality.

IBIA is an international marine fuels industry association whose technical work covers fuel quality, standards and operational performance across the bunker supply chain.