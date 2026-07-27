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2026 July 27   15:30

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean Q2 profit surges 366% as LNG carriers deliver 22.7% margin

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean more than quadrupled second-quarter net profit as higher-value LNG carrier work, stronger vessel prices and a weaker won lifted earnings, according to Hanwha Ocean’s second-quarter earnings release.  

Net profit for the three months ended 30 June jumped 366.4% to KRW 692.6bn ($471.1m) from KRW 148.5bn ($101m) a year earlier.  

Revenue rose 65.2% to KRW 5.4432trn ($3.7bn) from KRW 3.29trn ($2.24bn), while operating profit increased 98% to KRW 736.1bn ($500.7m) from KRW 371.7bn ($252.8m).  

“Higher vessel prices and the won’s weakness against the dollar also helped boost earnings,” a company spokesperson said.  

The commercial ship division generated revenue of KRW 3.2397trn ($2.2bn) and operating profit of KRW 735.6bn ($500.3m), producing a 22.7% operating margin.

LNG carriers and other large commercial vessel projects drove the result, alongside lower material costs, productivity gains and adjustments to construction volumes and contract prices.  Production stabilisation, improved yard efficiency and higher construction volumes also supported revenue.

Hanwha Ocean recognised about KRW 1.5trn ($1.02bn) from Brazil’s P-79 floating production, storage and offloading project under delivery-based accounting.  

The energy and plant division returned to an operating profit of KRW 6.2bn ($4.2m) on revenue of KRW 2.0679trn ($1.41bn), mainly through P-79 revenue recognition.  

The special ships division recorded revenue of KRW 327.2bn ($222.6m) and an operating loss of KRW 2.9bn ($2m).

Higher processing costs and marketing expenditure linked to Hanwha Ocean’s unsuccessful bid for Canada’s submarine procurement programme weighed on the result.  

First-half net profit rose 227.5% to KRW 1.1926trn ($811.2m), operating profit increased 86.8% to KRW 1.1772trn ($800.7m), and revenue climbed 34.4% to KRW 8.6531trn ($5.89bn).  

Hanwha Ocean secured $4.35bn of orders in the first half, comprising six LNG carriers, 15 very large crude carriers, three very large ammonia carriers and one wind turbine installation vessel.  

Its backlog stood at 153 vessels worth $33.77bn at the end of June. Delivery capacity was filled through 2028, with discussions covering ships for 2029 and 2030 and marketing slots extending into the first half of 2031.  

Hanwha Ocean Co is a South Korean shipbuilder established in October 1973. It operates a shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, and constructs commercial vessels, offshore facilities, submarines and surface naval ships.  

Hanwha Group is a South Korean corporate group with operations in aerospace, defence, energy, finance, construction, retail and maritime industries.

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