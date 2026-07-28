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2026 July 28   10:24

shipbuilding

OKI signs sonar supply contract for three Australian frigates

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. has signed a contract to supply Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. with towed passive sonar and related equipment for the first three of Australia’s planned 11 new general-purpose frigates, according to OKI.  

The contract marks OKI’s first overseas transfer of defence equipment.  In August 2025, the Australian Government selected Japan’s FY2024 improved Mogami-class frigate, known as the “06FFM,” for its General Purpose Frigate programme.

The upgraded design is fitted with OKI’s towed passive sonar and related equipment.  The order reflects the systems’ track record on Mogami-class frigates.

The equipment receives underwater acoustic information through sensors towed behind a vessel to detect submarines and other underwater targets.  OKI has worked on underwater acoustic technology for more than 90 years and has designed and manufactured sensors and related equipment mainly for defence applications. It also supports sonar systems for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force throughout their lifecycle, from design to maintenance.  

Under Management Plan 2031, OKI has identified defence and ocean activities as priority businesses. It plans to expand production capacity and strengthen overhaul capabilities to meet growing demand.

The project is intended to support maritime safety in Japan and overseas.  

Founded in 1881 and headquartered in Tokyo, OKI operates through its Public Solutions, Financial & Payments Solutions, and Components & Manufacturing businesses.  

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is the company working with the Australian Government on the joint development and production of the new general-purpose frigates.

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