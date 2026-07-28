Greek aframaxes take trucked Iraqi fuel from Syria to US

Two aframax tankers managed by Greek companies Kyklades Maritime and Polembros Shipping have loaded Iraqi fuel oil at Syria’s Mediterranean port of Baniyas for delivery to the US Gulf Coast through an unusual truck-fed export chain, according to TradeWinds.

Kyklades Maritime’s Greek-flagged, 114,264.5-dwt Nissos Christiana loaded about 288,500 barrels at Baniyas and sailed by 8 July, with arrival on the US Gulf Coast scheduled for early August. Polembros Shipping’s Liberia-flagged, 104,626-dwt Green Warrior loaded roughly 414,400 barrels between mid- and late July and was expected in the US during the third week of August.

The fuel oil was carried from Iraq into Syria by road tanker, discharged into storage tanks and transferred to ships at Baniyas.

The two vessels followed On Passion, which left Baniyas on 17 June with about 716,600 barrels. It discharged some 487,600 barrels in the Bahamas in mid-July, with the balance scheduled for delivery in Texas.

Iraq began developing the Syrian corridor in the spring as an alternative to its established Gulf export routes. On 1 April, the state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company confirmed that an initial convoy of 299 Iraqi road tankers had crossed at Al-Tanf and was heading to Baniyas.

The first fuel-oil loading through Baniyas for European refineries subsequently began under Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO. Cargoes shipped through the Syrian terminal have also gone to Spain and Egypt. The route combines long-distance trucking, storage and marine transport, while giving Iraq direct access to Mediterranean markets without moving cargo through the Strait of Hormuz.

Piraeus-based Kyklades Maritime is a Greek shipmanagement company responsible for the day-to-day operation and chartering of its managed tanker fleet.

Polembros Shipping is a privately owned Athens-based shipmanager established in 1974 and manages aframax and suezmax tankers.

SOMO is Iraq’s state oil marketing company, while Syrian Petroleum Company is a Syrian state-owned oil company.