Keppel launches one of Southeast Asia’s first offshore rig funds in S$3.7bn Apollo programme

Singapore’s Keppel is moving up to 10 legacy drilling rigs into an Apollo-backed private fund under an approximately S$3.7bn ($2.87bn) monetisation programme, according to Keppel.

Apollo-managed funds and affiliates have committed $1.5bn to Keppel Offshore Fund, which will be managed by Keppel.

The first phase will see Keppel subsidiary Rigco Holding transfer six operational jackups — AD 110, AD 120, ADM 683, ADM 684, ADM 685 and ADM 686 — to the fund in 2026 for about S$1.2bn ($930m).

Keppel expects to receive $478m in cash from the transaction. It will provide 50% of the required investment through an in-kind contribution, retaining exposure to the rigs through its fund interest, management fees and distributions.

The initial transaction is expected to add approximately S$3.9bn ($3.02bn) to Keppel’s funds under management. Keppel will record an accounting loss of about S$92m ($71m), including recycled foreign-currency translation losses, in its first-half 2026 results due on 30 July.

The S$3.7bn programme covers up to 10 rigs and is not the price of an immediate sale of the entire fleet. Keppel may complete and transfer four unfinished units between 2027 and 2028: jackups Jasper and Can Do, and semi-submersibles Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring. Their construction will be funded from Rigco’s existing cash.

The second phase could generate a further $988m, or approximately S$1.3bn ($1.01bn), for Keppel. The transfers remain subject to agreed valuation ranges and other conditions, and Keppel can decide not to transfer any of the four rigs.

Three units in Rigco’s 13-rig portfolio — DRU 1, DRU 2 and Sapura Raiqa — are outside the programme. Keppel is considering other monetisation options for them.

Completion remains subject to customary conditions, third-party consents and regulatory approvals.

Keppel is a Singapore-headquartered asset manager and operator active in infrastructure, real estate and connectivity across more than 20 countries. It took full control of Rigco and S$843m ($653m) in cash in late 2024.

Apollo Global Management is an alternative asset manager with approximately $1.03tn under management as of 31 March 2026.

Rigco Holding is an indirect Keppel subsidiary that owns the group’s remaining legacy drilling-rig portfolio.