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2026 July 28   11:32

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Kandla sets Indian major-port daily cargo record at 783,816 tonnes

India’s Deendayal Port Authority handled 783,816 tonnes of cargo at Kandla in Gujarat on 26 July, the highest single-day volume recorded at any of the country’s major ports, according to Deendayal Port Authority.  

The throughput surpassed DPA’s previous record of 778,570 tonnes by 5,246 tonnes, or 0.7%.  The authority’s Offshore Oil Terminal at Vadinar also set a 24-hour record, handling 509,101 tonnes of liquid cargo, 1,704 tonnes above its previous benchmark of 507,397 tonnes.  

The Vadinar total comprised 255,557 tonnes of crude oil, 40,534 tonnes of POL cargo and 213,010 tonnes of LPO cargo.  

DPA chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, congratulated port users, exporters, importers, shipping lines, vessel agents, stevedores, customs house agents, terminal operators, trade associations, truck drivers, port officials, employees and workers involved in the operation.  

Deendayal Port Authority is a statutory port authority under India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with responsibility for Kandla and the Offshore Oil Terminal at Vadinar. It handled 160.11m tonnes in the 2025-26 financial year, the largest annual cargo volume among India’s major ports.

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