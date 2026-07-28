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2026 July 28   18:01

shipbuilding

Indra unveils €51m dual-configuration defence system for Spanish Navy

Spanish defence and technology group Indra has unveiled technical details of a €51m ($58.1m) programme to develop a missile-based point-defence system for Spanish Navy vessels, according to Indra Group.  

The SILAEM programme, short for *Sistema Lanzador Embarcado*, will deliver a stand-alone configuration and a version integrated with SCOMBA, the Spanish Navy’s combat-management system.  

The system will combine an X-band fire-control radar for target acquisition and tracking, a missile turret, laser-guided missiles and an integrated command-and-control system.  

SILAEM is intended to provide a vessel’s final defensive layer against aerial and surface drones, helicopters, hostile or fast craft, anti-ship missiles and attacks originating from the coastline. Its open architecture will allow it to work with sensors and equipment from other manufacturers and could support installation on vessels operated by other NATO and allied navies.  

Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the programme on 1 July 2025. The Spanish Ministry of Defence’s armament and materiel acquisition unit awarded Indra Sistemas SA the €51m ($58.1m) research-and-development contract on 29 December 2025.  

The contract covers the design, manufacture, qualification, validation, integration, installation and testing of two short-range missile-launch systems, one operating independently and the other integrated with SCOMBA.  

Spain’s industry ministry is providing €42m ($47.8m) through a multi-year, interest-free state loan. Frigates, maritime action ships, fleet replenishment vessels and amphibious ships are identified as the principal Spanish Navy platforms expected to receive the capability.  

The procurement documents use the term “fire-and-forget” for the short-range missiles, while Indra specifies laser-guided missiles. The available official documents do not resolve the difference. Indra has not disclosed a development timetable, installation dates or the missile manufacturer.  

Indra Group is a Spanish defence, aerospace and advanced-technology group operating in defence systems, space, air-traffic management, transport technology and digital services. It generated revenue of €5.457bn ($6.21bn) in 2025 and has commercial operations in more than 140 countries. First-half 2026 revenue reached €3.179bn ($3.62bn), up 30%, while its order backlog more than doubled to €20.533bn ($23.39bn). Defence revenue increased by 103%.

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