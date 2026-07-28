Villa Vie targets 2029 debut for second residential ship

Villa Vie Residences plans to bring a second residential cruise ship, Legacy, into service in early 2029 after sales aboard Odyssey passed 85%, according to Villa Vie Residences.

The Florida-based operator announced the expansion on 27 July 2026 but has not identified the vessel selected for the project or disclosed its acquisition price, technical specifications or conversion budget.

Legacy will have residences about 50% larger than comparable units on Odyssey, along with expanded dining venues, larger public areas, enhanced wellness facilities and additional amenities. Ownership prices and monthly maintenance charges are expected to average about 30% more than on Odyssey.

“Legacy is the natural evolution of everything we’ve learned from our residents and operations around the world,” Villa Vie founder Mike Petterson said.

Villa Vie plans to release full renderings, amenities, itineraries and ownership options during Odyssey’s two-year anniversary celebration in October 2026. The company will extend its Endless Horizons lifetime-residency programme to Legacy. Current and future participants will receive permanent residency rights aboard both ships without an additional purchase price, upgrade charge or transition fee.

The programme was introduced at a one-time price of $349,999. Villa Vie has also opened a Legacy Bridge Programme for customers seeking to live aboard Odyssey before the new ship enters service. The offer is limited to the first 24 new ownership purchases completed by 30 September 2026. Participants will receive immediate residency aboard Odyssey and may transfer to a comparable residence on Legacy without an additional purchase price. They will also retain Odyssey’s maintenance rates despite the higher charges planned for Legacy.

The 196-metre, 24,344-tonne Odyssey can accommodate up to 650 residents and follows continuous global itineraries covering more than 400 destinations over a cycle of about three-and-a-half years.

Villa Vie Residences is a Florida-based residential cruise operator offering permanent ownership, fixed-term residency, rentals and rent-to-own options aboard Odyssey. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines previously operated the vessel as Braemar before it entered Villa Vie service in 2024.