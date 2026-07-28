  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Villa Vie targets 2029 debut for second residential ship

2026 July 28   17:13

shipbuilding

Villa Vie targets 2029 debut for second residential ship

Villa Vie Residences plans to bring a second residential cruise ship, Legacy, into service in early 2029 after sales aboard Odyssey passed 85%, according to Villa Vie Residences.  

The Florida-based operator announced the expansion on 27 July 2026 but has not identified the vessel selected for the project or disclosed its acquisition price, technical specifications or conversion budget.  

Legacy will have residences about 50% larger than comparable units on Odyssey, along with expanded dining venues, larger public areas, enhanced wellness facilities and additional amenities. Ownership prices and monthly maintenance charges are expected to average about 30% more than on Odyssey.  

“Legacy is the natural evolution of everything we’ve learned from our residents and operations around the world,” Villa Vie founder Mike Petterson said.  

Villa Vie plans to release full renderings, amenities, itineraries and ownership options during Odyssey’s two-year anniversary celebration in October 2026.  The company will extend its Endless Horizons lifetime-residency programme to Legacy. Current and future participants will receive permanent residency rights aboard both ships without an additional purchase price, upgrade charge or transition fee.

The programme was introduced at a one-time price of $349,999.  Villa Vie has also opened a Legacy Bridge Programme for customers seeking to live aboard Odyssey before the new ship enters service. The offer is limited to the first 24 new ownership purchases completed by 30 September 2026.  Participants will receive immediate residency aboard Odyssey and may transfer to a comparable residence on Legacy without an additional purchase price. They will also retain Odyssey’s maintenance rates despite the higher charges planned for Legacy.  

The 196-metre, 24,344-tonne Odyssey can accommodate up to 650 residents and follows continuous global itineraries covering more than 400 destinations over a cycle of about three-and-a-half years.  

Villa Vie Residences is a Florida-based residential cruise operator offering permanent ownership, fixed-term residency, rentals and rent-to-own options aboard Odyssey. Fred Olsen Cruise Lines previously operated the vessel as Braemar before it entered Villa Vie service in 2024.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:01

Indra unveils €51m dual-configuration defence system for Spanish Navy

16:35

TotalEnergies and Eni approve Cyprus gas project for 2.8m tonnes of LNG a year

16:15

Shandong Port unit enters chemical tanker sector with 10,000-dwt order

15:58

Lloyd’s Register weighs nuclear propulsion path for future superyachts

15:45

PortXchange urges EU to fund port efficiency from ETS revenues

15:44

CMA CGM schedules September Suez return for INDAMEX service

15:42

EU clears €103m Dutch newbuild and retrofit drive for methanol and hydrogen ships

15:25

Neste bunkers French Arctic research station with nearly 90,000 litres of renewable diesel

14:55

Lithuanian contractor MT Group wins Brunsbüttel LNG terminal package

14:49

HD Hyundai Samho delivers first-ever VLAC in Maersk Tankers’ 10-ship series

13:46

IAA PortNews: Ceremonial flag raising and RS certification handover ceremony held on the Project 03141 tenth crab catcher in Primorsky Krai

13:12

Global schedule reliability slips to 62.6%

12:43

Van Oord dredging makes Kamarajar India’s second 18-metre-draft major port

12:23

US antitrust group calls for publicly operated container carrier

11:32

Kandla sets Indian major-port daily cargo record at 783,816 tonnes

11:12

Keppel launches one of Southeast Asia’s first offshore rig funds in S$3.7bn Apollo programme

10:58

Greek aframaxes take trucked Iraqi fuel from Syria to US

10:24

OKI signs sonar supply contract for three Australian frigates

2026 July 27

18:04

CMA CGM’s 18,000-TEU Vasco de Gama sets new size record at ACT Duqm

17:16

CM Technologies introduces compact pressure-drop tester for marine engine cylinders

16:45

IBIA says shale oil traces alone cannot prove marine fuel failure

16:24

Australia adds A$4.6bn for Osborne submarine yard 10 times size of frigate site

15:54

DP World clears Senegal’s $1.2bn Port of Ndayane channel 13 months early

15:30

Hanwha Ocean Q2 profit surges 366% as LNG carriers deliver 22.7% margin

15:14

Daehan sets annual order record with new European owner’s Suezmax pair

14:34

Saipem wins €800m Eni double led by Baleine subsea work

14:03

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos launch unique dual-use fast sealift design

13:31

Asyad sells 20% stakes in $501m LNG carrier pair to Omani investors

13:16

ArcelorMittal picks Lloyd’s Register for first unified model across global dry-bulk terminals

12:53

AG&P breaks ground on Philippine yard built for 3,500-tonne modules

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news