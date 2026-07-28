US antitrust group calls for publicly operated container carrier

A US antitrust group has urged Congress to establish a publicly operated container shipping line to reduce reliance on foreign carriers, according to the Open Markets Institute.

The organisation set out the proposal in *Creating a Publicly Accountable Ocean Supply Chain*, a report published on 27 July and written by transportation policy analyst Arnav Rao.

The plan calls for the US Maritime Administration to buy vessels from American shipyards and operate liner services with US mariners on non-discriminatory terms for importers and exporters. It is an advocacy proposal, not an adopted US government programme.

Open Markets said six foreign-owned carriers control nearly 80% of global container shipping capacity, calling the concentration a “container cartel”. Its review puts Mediterranean Shipping Company at more than 21% of deployed capacity, Maersk at more than 13%, CMA CGM at 12% and COSCO at nearly 11%. Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express are also included among the six carriers. The institute said the companies control more than 90% of US trade on major routes.

However, the report notes that the underlying Federal Maritime Commission figures cover the top 10 carriers grouped through the three global alliances and MSC/ZIM, rather than only six companies. Those groupings carried 93% of US transpacific container imports and 97% of exports in 2025, and 92% of transatlantic imports and 94% of exports.

The US-flagged fleet comprised 58 pure containerships in December 2025, representing less than 1% of the global fleet.

“Container shipping is critical infrastructure,” Rao said. The institute’s three-part policy proposes tighter scrutiny of carrier alliances, restored non-discrimination protections, a ban on secret service contracts, possible price regulation during periods of tight or excessive capacity, more operating support for US-flagged vessels and expanded cargo-preference rules. It also proposes that within 10 years all US government cargo and 10% of US exports should move on US-flagged ships.

Open Markets Institute became an independent US research and advocacy organisation in September 2017 and examines corporate concentration and competition policy.