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2026 July 28   12:43

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Van Oord dredging makes Kamarajar India’s second 18-metre-draft major port

Van Oord has completed capital dredging that gives Kamarajar Port an operational draft of 18 metres, making it only the second major port in India able to accept fully laden Capesize vessels of up to 170,000 dwt, according to Van Oord.  

The Dutch marine contractor deepened the outer approach channel from 20 metres to 23 metres and the inner entrance channel from 19 metres to 22 metres.

The work also covered berth areas, the harbour basin and associated navigational waters.  Kamarajar Port Limited awarded the Phase VI contract to Van Oord Marine Contractors BV, Mumbai, on 24 October 2024 for INR 4.41bn ($46.0m), excluding goods and services tax. Completion had been scheduled for June 2026.  

The increased draft is intended to support the use of larger vessels, improve cargo-handling efficiency and reduce freight costs through economies of scale.  

Kamarajar is the second Indian major port after Visakhapatnam to offer an operational draft of 18 metres.  

Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned marine contractor established in 1868, with operations in dredging, marine infrastructure and offshore energy. It generated revenue of €2.59bn ($2.95bn) and net profit of €110m ($125m) in 2025, with an orderbook of €4.43bn ($5.04bn) and 6,299 employees representing 92 nationalities.  

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