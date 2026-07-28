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2026 July 28   13:12

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Global schedule reliability slips to 62.6%

Global liner schedule reliability fell 1.9 percentage points month on month to 62.6% in June 2026, the second-highest level of the year, according to Sea-Intelligence.  The figure was 4.7 percentage points lower year on year. The average delay for late vessel arrivals improved by 0.34 days from May to 5.31 days, although it remained the third-highest June reading.

The delay was 0.78 days higher than a year earlier.  

Maersk was the most reliable of the top 13 carriers at 77.1%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 75.6% and MSC at 72.1%. They were the only three carriers above 70%.  

CMA CGM was the sole carrier in the 60% to 70% range, while eight of the remaining nine carriers recorded reliability of between 50% and 60%. Wan Hai ranked last at 35.6%.  

Only two carriers improved month on month, with ZIM posting the largest gain at 0.8 percentage points. Two carriers also improved year on year, led by MSC with a 5.0-percentage-point increase.  

For May and June 2026, Gemini ranked as the most reliable carrier alliance at 93.4%, followed by MSC at 80.7% and Ocean Alliance at 67.6%.

Premier Alliance ranked last at 53.6%.  

Sea-Intelligence published the data in issue 179 of its 120-page Global Liner Performance report, which covers 34 trade lanes and more than 60 carriers. 

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