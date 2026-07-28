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2026 July 28   13:46

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: Ceremonial flag raising and RS certification handover ceremony held on the Project 03141 tenth crab catcher in Primorsky Krai

The RS handed over the fishing vessel’s class certification during the ceremony

Photo credit: RS

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says that an official ceremony of the national flag raising was held on the Project 03141 crab catcher Itelmen today, July 28 in Primorsky Krai. The fishing vessel was built to the RS class and the Register’s representatives handed over the class certification during the ceremony.

The ceremony was preceded by sea trials carried out under the technical supervision of the Register.

The Itelmen is the tenth vessel in a series of crab catchers being built at Primorsky Krai based Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corp, and managed by Amur Shipyard). Technical supervision at all stages of construction was carried out by the RS’ Far Eastern Branch.

The shipyard is building the series of crab catchers under the state ‘quota-per-keel’ investment program for renewal of the country’s fishing fleet.

The Project 03141 crab catchers design was developed by the Khabarovsk-based Viking company. The are versatile vessels capable of catching and transporting live crab, serving as a crab factory, longliner, or shrimp catcher. The Project 03141 fishing vessels are designed for catching and transporting crab, both live and processed, and are equipped with modern navigation and fishing equipment, as well as crab storage and processing facilities. The 257 cbm RSW tanks, filled with chilled seawater, allow for the live catch to be transported to port. These vessels feature high speed, excellent seakeeping capabilities and are capable of operating in broken half-meter-thick ice.

Key particulars: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Depth amidships: 4.6 m; Draft: 4 m; Full displacement: 1,586 tonnes; GT: 1,048 tonnes; Main engine power: 1,618kW; Full speed: 14 knots; Total cargo tanks capacity: about 257 cbm. Crew: 21. RS class notification: KM⍟ Ice2 (hull; machinery) (REF) fishing vessel.

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