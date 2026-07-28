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2026 July 28   14:49

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Samho delivers first-ever VLAC in Maersk Tankers’ 10-ship series

HD Hyundai Samho has entered the very large ammonia carrier sector with the delivery of the 93,000-cbm Jane Maersk, the first ship in Maersk Tankers’ 10-vessel programme, according to HD Hyundai Samho.  

The 221-metre vessel is 36.5 metres wide and 23.6 metres high and can transport both liquefied ammonia and LPG. The remaining ships are scheduled for delivery through September 2028.  

Jane Maersk is equipped with a high-level alarm designed to operate during ammonia loading and reduce the risk of loading errors. The vessel was named in Mokpo, South Korea, with Mika Takahashi serving as godmother.  

HD Hyundai Samho had secured 30 ships worth $4.08bn in 2026 as of 27 July, equivalent to 83.2% of its $4.9bn annual target. The total comprised five tankers, 11 very large gas carriers, five LNG carriers and nine VLACs.  

The South Korean yard’s VLAC backlog stood at 22 vessels worth $2.55bn.  

Maersk Tankers entered the clean-ammonia shipping market in 2023 through an affiliated company, initially placing firm orders for four 93,000-cbm vessels and taking options that could expand the programme to 10 ships. Maersk Tankers is due to operate the vessels.  

HD Hyundai Samho is a South Korean shipbuilding company led by chief executive Kim Jae-eul. It operates a 2.1m-square-metre shipyard in Yeongam, employs about 4,000 people and has annual capacity of around 40 commercial vessels.  

Maersk Tankers is a Copenhagen-based Danish tanker and gas carrier operator founded in 1928 and part of the A.P. Moller Group. 

Topics:

Maersk

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

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