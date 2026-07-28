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2026 July 28   14:55

LNG

Lithuanian contractor MT Group wins Brunsbüttel LNG terminal package

Lithuanian EPC contractor MT Group has secured a construction contract for balance-of-plant infrastructure at Germany’s government-backed onshore LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel.  

The contract was awarded by the Cobra IS-Sener consortium, which is delivering the terminal for developer German LNG Terminal GmbH. MT Group did not disclose the value of its package, with completion scheduled for 2027.  

German LNG Terminal is owned by German development bank KfW, acting on behalf of the federal government, with a 50% stake; Dutch state-owned infrastructure operator Gasunie with 40%; and German energy group RWE with 10%.  

CS Gas North, a Spanish joint venture between Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and engineering group Sener, is the project’s main engineering, procurement and construction contractor.  The permanent terminal is designed to regasify up to 10bn cubic metres of natural gas per year and will include two LNG storage tanks of approximately 165,000 cubic metres each.

Trial operations and subsequent regular operations are expected to begin in 2027.  A June 2026 Moody’s assessment of Gasunie estimated the project’s total cost at €1.5bn.

Gasunie’s investor materials show that 9bn cubic metres per year of terminal capacity has been contracted for 15 years, with the remaining 1bn cubic metres reserved for short-term auctions.  

Construction is already under way. German LNG Terminal completed the installation of all 28 steel roof sections on the first storage tank in May, clearing the way for mechanical work inside the structure.  

“This award reflects the confidence our partners place in MT Group’s ability to successfully deliver complex and demanding energy infrastructure projects,” said Dr Kristina Norvaišienė, executive director of MT Group.  

The onshore terminal is intended to replace the floating storage and regasification unit currently operating at Brunsbüttel. Its initial customers are US energy producer ConocoPhillips, UK-headquartered chemicals group Ineos and Germany’s RWE Supply & Trading, which have signed long-term capacity agreements. 

MT Group is a privately held EPC contractor headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, working across LNG and gas infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon capture, renewable energy and energy storage.  The company is already carrying out two separate assignments at Brunsbüttel. These cover a 60MW heater facility for Gasfin Development and topside and onshore infrastructure at the new jetty for the FSRU terminal operated by German state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal.

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