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2026 July 28   16:15

shipbuilding

Shandong Port unit enters chemical tanker sector with 10,000-dwt order

Shandong Port Group’s Sealand Equipment Group has secured its first oil and chemical tanker contract, signing a 10,000-dwt newbuilding with an unnamed European customer, according to International Ship Network.  

The RINA-class vessel will be designed to carry IMO Type II and Type III chemical cargoes. Its power system will combine a shaft generator, a DC bus and battery storage to provide more flexible onboard power management.  

The contract value, delivery date and construction site were not disclosed.  

The order takes Sealand into the chemical tanker segment after it built an orderbook concentrated on general cargo ships, multipurpose vessels, heavylift ships, tugs and other workboat tonnage.  

The group’s backlog comprises 30 vessels totalling about 260,000 dwt: four general cargo ships, nine multipurpose vessels, 10 multipurpose heavylift ships, one ocean-going tug and rescue vessel, and six tugs. Deliveries are scheduled through 2029.  

Sealand has been expanding its shipbuilding operation through a two-base partnership with Tongling Port & Shipping Investment Construction Group. Commercial development, technical design and contract negotiations are handled in Shandong, while the partners use construction capacity in Anhui.  

The chemical tanker follows a series of joint new-energy bulker projects. The two groups also established Anhui Port & Shipping Sealand Equipment to restart the former Zongyang shipyard as a facility for shipbuilding, repair and recycling.  

Shandong Sealand Equipment Group was established in March 2020 as a directly controlled subsidiary of state-owned Shandong Port Group. Its activities include port machinery, marine equipment and services for port and shipping operations.  

Shandong Port Group is a provincial state-owned port operator based in Shandong, China.  

Tongling Port & Shipping Investment Construction Group is an Anhui-based port and shipping infrastructure enterprise involved in the partners’ shipbuilding programme.  

RINA is an Italian classification and certification organisation providing technical services to the maritime and other industrial sectors.

Topics:

tankers

shipbuilding

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