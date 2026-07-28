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2026 July 28   15:44

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CMA CGM schedules September Suez return for INDAMEX service

CMA CGM has scheduled two Suez Canal transits for its weekly INDAMEX service between the Indian subcontinent and the US East Coast on 3 and 11 September 2026, according to CMA CGM’s official INDAMEX schedule.  

The planned routing would restore a shorter connection between Asia and the US East Coast as vessel space for Indian exports remains constrained and freight rates rise.  

The schedule is indicative and may change, while CMA CGM has not issued a separate customer advisory confirming a permanent return to the Red Sea corridor.  

INDAMEX connects Port Qasim in Pakistan and the Indian ports of Nhava Sheva and Mundra with Colombo, New York, Norfolk, Savannah and Charleston.

The weekly service operates with 11 vessels on a 77-day rotation.  CMA CGM returned INDAMEX to the Suez route in January but stopped using the corridor in early March after regional security conditions deteriorated.

The French carrier subsequently diverted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.  Cargo rollovers on some sailings from Nhava Sheva and Mundra have reached between 2,000 and 3,000 teu. Spot rates for early-August shipments from Nhava Sheva to New York have ranged from $7,500 to $8,500 per feu.  

The India-US East Coast rate stood at $6,725 per feu on 16 July, up 25% week on week and at its highest level since August 2024.  Estimated nominal weekly capacity on the trade fell almost 30%, from about 38,500 teu across six services in week 23 to roughly 28,000 teu across four services in week 31.  

Maersk has also begun restoring Suez operations, with its MECL service between the Middle East, India and the US East Coast returning to the Red Sea route as part of a gradual reopening of the corridor.  

CMA CGM is a privately controlled French shipping and logistics group headquartered in Marseille, with operations in 160 countries. 

Topics:

CMA CGM

Suez Canal

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