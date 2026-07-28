PortXchange urges EU to fund port efficiency from ETS revenues

Maritime technology company PortXchange on 28 July urged the European Union to make port-call optimisation, digital emissions monitoring and other operational-efficiency projects eligible for revenues raised from shipping under the EU emissions trading system, according to PortXchange.

The company argues that these measures could cut fuel use and emissions from vessels already in service rather than waiting for alternative fuels and new propulsion systems to reach scale.

The call followed the European Commission’s 17 July proposal to revise the EU ETS. The draft would reserve up to 110m allowances through 2040 for sustainable maritime fuels and zero-emission propulsion technologies, including electric and wind-assisted systems.

Member states would also be required to direct at least 50% of relevant auction revenues to decarbonisation priorities, including energy efficiency for ships and ports, port infrastructure, electrification and sustainable alternative fuels. PortXchange argues that the dedicated maritime support mechanism remains too narrowly focused on fuels and propulsion.

The company wants funding to cover voyage planning, reliable berth-readiness data and closer coordination between ships, terminals and ports, allowing vessels to slow before arrival and avoid unnecessary waiting at anchor.

“But ports cannot be treated as spectators in this transition,” said Sjoerd de Jager, managing director and co-founder of PortXchange.

PortXchange also wants more consistent emissions reporting across European ports so regulators, customers and port authorities can assess whether funded projects are delivering measurable reductions. Its EmissionInsider platform analyses emissions from vessels, trucks, rail operations and terminal activity.

European Shipowners, also known as ECSA, welcomed the allocation of more ETS revenue to maritime decarbonisation but said the proposed list of eligible technologies was too limited. It estimates the 110m allowances at EUR 10bn ($11.39bn), compared with about EUR 90bn ($102.50bn) that shipping is expected to pay into the system between 2030 and 2040.

PortXchange Products BV is an independent maritime technology company established in 2019 from Pronto, a collaborative vessel and terminal planning platform developed by the Port of Rotterdam. It develops digital systems for port-call coordination, operational efficiency and transport-emissions monitoring.