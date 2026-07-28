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2026 July 28   15:58

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Lloyd’s Register weighs nuclear propulsion path for future superyachts

Lloyd’s Register joined maritime and energy specialists at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2026 to examine whether nuclear propulsion could become a future option for yachts, according to Lloyd’s Register.  

The discussion took place during the Yacht Club de Monaco panel “Infinite Range: What Nuclear Propulsion Could Mean for the Future of Yachting?”  LR was represented by Engel-Jan de Boer, global yacht segment manager, who discussed the potential benefits, technical barriers and regulatory requirements associated with nuclear-powered yachts.  

The panel considered how advances in small modular reactor technology, together with pressure to reduce emissions and improve energy security and operational autonomy, are renewing interest in maritime nuclear propulsion.  

Nuclear-powered yachts remain a long-term prospect, but the participants agreed that the issue is moving beyond a purely theoretical debate.

Designers, owners, regulators and classification societies are beginning to consider how such vessels could be designed, operated and regulated safely.  Potential advantages include virtually unlimited range, less reliance on bunkering infrastructure, lower operational emissions and greater energy availability for increasingly complex onboard systems.  

The unresolved issues include safety, regulation, crew competence, port acceptance, insurance, waste management and public perception.  

“The yachting sector has always been at the forefront of innovation. While significant regulatory and societal challenges remain, it is important that the industry begins the conversation now.  

“Classification societies have a key role to play in establishing the safety frameworks, risk assessments and assurance processes that will be required should nuclear propulsion become a viable option for superyachts,” de Boer said.  

Lloyd’s Register is a classification society providing technical assurance for the maritime sector, including yachts.  

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