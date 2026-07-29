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2026 July 29   10:45

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DP World opens first multi-client warehouse in Saudi Arabia

DP World started operations on 29 July 2026 at its first multi-client third-party logistics warehouse in Saudi Arabia, a 15,250-square-metre facility in Riyadh’s Al Mashael Logistics Hub with more than 17,000 pallet positions, according to DP World.  

The non-bonded 3PL warehouse provides scalable storage, inventory management, import consolidation and distribution services for consumer goods, industrial products, automotive, retail and technology customers.

Customs-cleared cargo can move directly into the domestic market, while storage areas can be configured for temperature-controlled use as demand develops.  

The site provides access to major transport corridors across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf and expands DP World’s existing logistics operations in Dammam. Its opening follows increased investment in supply-chain infrastructure under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.  

The Riyadh facility forms part of a national logistics network linking ports, inland transport, warehousing and distribution. DP World’s investments in the kingdom also include the expansion of Jeddah South Container Terminal and the previously announced $250m development of the 415,000-square-metre Jeddah Logistics Park.  

DP World is a ports, terminals, marine services, logistics and technology group operating across six continents with more than 125,000 employees. In Saudi Arabia, it operates Jeddah South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port.

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