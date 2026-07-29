IAA PortNews: USC’ Sevmash shipyard floats out sixth Yasen-M class nuclear-powered submarine Ulyanovsk

After the outfitting completion and sea trials the submarine will enter service with the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet

Photo credit: USC press office

United Shipbuilding Corporation says its Severdvinsk based Sevmash shipyard hosted an official launching ceremony for the multipurpose nuclear-powered attack submarine Ulyanovsk. This is the sixth in a series of modernized Yasen-M class submarines designed by USC in-house Malakhit Design Bureau and built at Sevmash, the shipbuilding corporation said.

After the launching ceremony the submarine will be outfitted at the Sevmash dock and will undergo shipbuilder’s and state acceptance sea trials. Then the ship will be commissioned into service with the Navy’s Northern Fleet.

The official ceremony was attended by several officials including Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Alexey Chekunkov, Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and Arctic regions, the shipyard's representatives and other guests. They emphasized the significance of the event for strengthening the country's defense capability.

The Severodvinsk, lead ship of the Yasen class series, and four more Yasen-M class submarines, including Kazan, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, and Arkhangelsk, are currently serving in the Russian Navy Fleet. Several more ships of this class are at various stages of construction. Sevmash Shipyard laid keel for the Murmansk, ninth Yasen-M class nuclear submarine on June 17, 2026.

The Yasen-M class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines feature a reduced acoustic signature and effective strike and electronic warfare capabilities, enabling them to carry out missions in any part of the world's oceans. They are distinguished by enhanced stealth, automation, and firepower. The project incorporates many technical solutions that had not previously been used in domestic submarine shipbuilding.