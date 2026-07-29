CMA CGM increases second-quarter revenue by 19.2% to $15.7bn

CMA CGM increased second-quarter revenue by 19.2% to $15.7bn as higher freight rates and cargo volumes offset additional costs linked to disruption in the Middle East, according to CMA CGM.

Group EBITDA rose 31% year on year to $3.0bn, with the margin gaining 1.7 percentage points to 19%. Net profit increased to about $770m from $520m in the corresponding period of 2025.

The French group transported 6.3m TEU during the April-to-June quarter, up 6%. Shipping revenue climbed 22% to $10.0bn, while average revenue per TEU increased 15.1% to $1,575. Shipping EBITDA rose to $2.3bn from $1.6bn, lifting the division’s margin by 3.3 percentage points to 22.7%.

Demand was supported by consumer spending, corporate investment, inventory restocking and customers bringing orders forward before new tariffs took effect.

Higher volumes and freight rates offset costs from vessel immobilisation, increased insurance premiums and weaker Gulf service volumes.

Eight CMA CGM vessels remained trapped in the Gulf. The group expanded transport capacity by 9% and introduced new services while using its terminals and logistics network to reroute cargo. Its volumes rose slightly more than 6% during the first five months of 2026, compared with 4.7% growth in the global container market.

CMA CGM expects stronger-than-anticipated demand to continue into the third quarter, although freight rates over the next six to 18 months remain difficult to predict as newly built vessels enter the market.

An emergency fuel surcharge of between $65 and $165 per container will take effect on 1 August following a renewed increase in bunker costs. Logistics revenue rose 8.5% to $5.0bn, but EBITDA fell 15.4% to $388m.

The margin declined by 2.2 percentage points to 7.8%, reflecting pressure on freight forwarding and continued weakness in the automotive sector.

Revenue from terminals, air cargo and other operations increased 47.6% to $1.5bn, while EBITDA rose 44.5% to $338m.

“Against a backdrop of continued geopolitical instability, the Group delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2026,” chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé said.

CMA CGM is a privately controlled French transport and logistics group headquartered in Marseille and led by Saadé. It employs about 160,000 people in 177 countries and operates more than 700 vessels.

CEVA Logistics forms part of the group’s logistics operations.