CMA CGM and Stonepeak launch $2.4bn nine-terminal port venture

CMA CGM and Stonepeak completed the formation of United Ports LLC on 28 July 2026 after receiving all required regulatory approvals, according to CMA CGM.

Under the agreement announced in January 2026, Stonepeak invested $2.4bn for a 25% stake, while CMA CGM retained 75% ownership and full operational control.

The venture holds nine CMA CGM-operated terminals in the US, Brazil, Spain, Taiwan and Vietnam. The assets include Fenix Marine Services in Los Angeles, Port Liberty in New York and Bayonne, Santos, CSP Valencia and Bilbao, TTI Algeciras, Kaohsiung Terminal and Gemalink. CMA CGM’s stake in Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal is expected to be added in the coming months, subject to regulatory approval.

The partners plan to finance capacity expansions, new cargo-handling equipment, stronger rail and inland transport links, terminal electrification and shore power facilities. Stonepeak may invest up to a further $3.6bn through United Ports LLC to pursue additional port investments with CMA CGM.

CMA CGM Group is a Marseille-headquartered transport and logistics group operating in sea, land and air freight. It is present in 184 countries, employs 170,000 people and operates more than 700 vessels serving over 420 ports. The group carried more than 24m TEU in 2025.

Stonepeak is an alternative investment firm focused on infrastructure and real assets.

United Ports LLC is the limited liability company jointly owned by CMA CGM and Stonepeak to hold and develop the terminal portfolio.