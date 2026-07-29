TUI River Cruises floats out first purpose-built ship in Serbia

TUI River Cruises has floated out TUI Luzia, its first purpose-built vessel, at Kladovo Shipyard in Serbia ahead of delivery in June 2027, according to TUI River Cruises.

The ship touched water for the first time on 29 July 2026 and has entered the final stage of construction. It will spend its inaugural season sailing in Portugal’s Douro Valley from summer 2027.

“The float out of TUI Luzia marks another significant milestone for TUI River Cruises and our longstanding partnership with Concordia Damen,” said Katy Berzins, head of river cruises at TUI River Cruises.

TUI Luzia will accommodate 111 passengers in 56 cabins, including Super French Balcony cabins, Balcony cabins, French Balcony Suites and a single cabin. The ship will have four decks, with a shallow pool, sun loungers and Cinder, a bar and dining area serving drinks and self-service lunches daily, on the top deck. Other venues will include Novo, the main lounge bar; Retreat, combining a juice bar and a secondary evening lounge; Sorriso, the main restaurant; and Vinha, a Portuguese-inspired alfresco space serving à la carte dinner. Full Board Plus will be standard, covering tea, coffee, soft drinks, wine or beer with meals. House white, red or rosé wine will be available at lunch and dinner, with selected regional wine at dinner. Other drinks will be charged unless guests upgrade to all-inclusive.

Concordia Damen chief executive Chris Kornet said: “We are proud to be partnering with TUI River Cruises on its first purpose-built river ship, TUI Luzia.”

TUI River Cruises is part of TUI Group. Its European adult-only fleet comprises TUI Isla, TUI Skyla, TUI Maya and TUI Aria, while its Egyptian fleet includes TUI Al Horeya and TUI Bahareya. TUI Elara is due to enter service in March 2027, and two further newbuild river ships are planned for European waterways in 2028. TUI Group is the parent group of TUI River Cruises.

Concordia Damen designs and builds inland waterway vessels, primarily for customers in Western Europe and South America. It has delivered more than 270 vessels, including dry cargo ships, tankers, pushers and river cruisers.

Kladovo Shipyard is Concordia Damen’s partner yard in Serbia for the TUI Luzia project.