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2026 July 29   12:12

accident

Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Saudi Bahri tanker NCC Ghazal

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed it fired ballistic missiles at the Saudi-flagged Bahri chemical tanker NCC Ghazal in the Red Sea, according to an official statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.  

Saree alleged that the 183-metre vessel ignored warnings and breached a Houthi-declared restriction on Saudi maritime traffic. He also claimed the tanker was forced to turn back, although the statement did not identify the location of the alleged attack.  

No independent confirmation has emerged that NCC Ghazal was hit, damaged or diverted.  

UK Maritime Trade Operations separately recorded an explosion heard by the master of an unidentified tanker transiting the southern Red Sea. The vessel and crew were safe, with no environmental damage identified.  The advisory did not name the tanker or establish any link to NCC Ghazal.  

The vessel’s last publicly visible AIS position was near the Saudi port of Yanbu on 23 July. Built in 2014, NCC Ghazal is classified by Bahri as a chemical tanker capable of carrying liquid chemicals, clean petroleum products and vegetable oils.  

The claim came after disruption at Saudi Aramco’s 400,000-barrel-per-day Jizan refinery, which shut on 27 July following an attack two days earlier.  

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