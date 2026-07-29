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2026 July 29   12:30

accident

Explosion and fire hit Utkilen chemical tanker off Norway

An explosion and fire struck the Norwegian-registered chemical tanker *Bergstraum* while it was anchored off Hvaler near Fredrikstad on 28 July, leaving all 15 Baltic and Filipino crew members unharmed and causing no known release from its cargo of sulfuric acid, according to Utkilen.  

Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion occurred during welding work. The force of the blast tore iron watertight doors from their hinges, while the resulting fire was contained with foam by the crew.  

The emergency alert was received at 15:33 local time. The vessel’s lifeboat was prepared as a precaution, but no evacuation was required. The fire was extinguished at about 17:22, although cooling operations continued because of residual smoke.  

Police, fire and rescue units, the Norwegian Coast Guard, a rescue helicopter and vessels from Sweden were deployed. Firefighters were transferred to the tanker by boat and helicopter.  Initial information that *Bergstraum* might have grounded was later withdrawn. The tanker remained at anchor and retained the ability to proceed under its own power. No discharge of sulfuric acid or other hazardous substances was identified.  

Utkilen has opened an internal investigation into the cause of the incident.  The double-hulled *Bergstraum* is a 9,500-dwt chemical tanker built in 1996. It is registered in the Norwegian International Ship Register and classed by DNV. The vessel is owned by Utkilen Shipping AS and commercially and technically managed by Utkilen AS.  

Utkilen AS is a Bergen-headquartered, fully integrated chemical tanker owner and operator founded in 1967. Its activities include chartering, vessel operations, technical management and crewing. Utkilen Shipping AS is a wholly owned vessel-owning subsidiary within the Utkilen group. 

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