HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines launches Orion Jade as first Subic-built ship since 2019

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines has launched the 115,000-dwt crude oil and product tanker Orion Jade at Subic Bay, the first vessel built by the company since large-scale commercial shipbuilding resumed at the Philippine yard, according to the Philippine Maritime Industry Authority.

The ship was floated out at Agila Subic Shipyard on 28 July and is the first of four vessels ordered by an Asia-based shipping company in December 2024.

Orion Jade is 250 metres long, 42.4 metres wide and 21.5 metres deep. Construction began with steel cutting in September 2025, about 10 months before the launch.

“Today’s launching marks a historic milestone for HHIP. Today we proudly celebrate another important step in our journey,” company president Im Dae-jun said.

The programme has generated around 4,000 jobs in Subic Bay and neighbouring provinces, with employment expected to double as production increases. HHIP is also working with the Philippine Technical Education and Skills Development Authority on vocational programmes for modern shipbuilding operations.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines is the Subic-based shipbuilding company carrying out the four-vessel programme. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, founded in South Korea in 1972, operates commercial shipbuilding, offshore and energy, naval vessel and engine businesses.

Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines previously operated the Subic yard and entered rehabilitation proceedings in 2019, after which shipbuilding stopped.