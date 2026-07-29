  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines launches Orion Jade as first Subic-built ship since 2019

2026 July 29   13:02

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines launches Orion Jade as first Subic-built ship since 2019

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines has launched the 115,000-dwt crude oil and product tanker Orion Jade at Subic Bay, the first vessel built by the company since large-scale commercial shipbuilding resumed at the Philippine yard, according to the Philippine Maritime Industry Authority.  

The ship was floated out at Agila Subic Shipyard on 28 July and is the first of four vessels ordered by an Asia-based shipping company in December 2024.  

Orion Jade is 250 metres long, 42.4 metres wide and 21.5 metres deep. Construction began with steel cutting in September 2025, about 10 months before the launch.  

“Today’s launching marks a historic milestone for HHIP. Today we proudly celebrate another important step in our journey,” company president Im Dae-jun said.  

The programme has generated around 4,000 jobs in Subic Bay and neighbouring provinces, with employment expected to double as production increases. HHIP is also working with the Philippine Technical Education and Skills Development Authority on vocational programmes for modern shipbuilding operations.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Philippines is the Subic-based shipbuilding company carrying out the four-vessel programme. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, founded in South Korea in 1972, operates commercial shipbuilding, offshore and energy, naval vessel and engine businesses.  

Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines previously operated the Subic yard and entered rehabilitation proceedings in 2019, after which shipbuilding stopped. 

Topics:

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:38

Golden Energy Offshore secures £10m UK North Sea PSV contract

12:30

Explosion and fire hit Utkilen chemical tanker off Norway

12:12

Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Saudi Bahri tanker NCC Ghazal

11:50

TUI River Cruises floats out first purpose-built ship in Serbia

11:24

CMA CGM and Stonepeak launch $2.4bn nine-terminal port venture

11:13

IAA PortNews: USC’ Sevmash shipyard floats out sixth Yasen-M class nuclear-powered submarine Ulyanovsk

10:58

CMA CGM increases second-quarter revenue by 19.2% to $15.7bn

10:45

DP World opens first multi-client warehouse in Saudi Arabia

2026 July 28

18:01

Indra unveils €51m dual-configuration defence system for Spanish Navy

17:13

Villa Vie targets 2029 debut for second residential ship

16:35

TotalEnergies and Eni approve Cyprus gas project for 2.8m tonnes of LNG a year

16:15

Shandong Port unit enters chemical tanker sector with 10,000-dwt order

15:58

Lloyd’s Register weighs nuclear propulsion path for future superyachts

15:45

PortXchange urges EU to fund port efficiency from ETS revenues

15:44

CMA CGM schedules September Suez return for INDAMEX service

15:42

EU clears €103m Dutch newbuild and retrofit drive for methanol and hydrogen ships

15:25

Neste bunkers French Arctic research station with nearly 90,000 litres of renewable diesel

14:55

Lithuanian contractor MT Group wins Brunsbüttel LNG terminal package

14:49

HD Hyundai Samho delivers first-ever VLAC in Maersk Tankers’ 10-ship series

13:46

IAA PortNews: Ceremonial flag raising and RS certification handover ceremony held on the Project 03141 tenth crab catcher in Primorsky Krai

13:12

Global schedule reliability slips to 62.6%

12:43

Van Oord dredging makes Kamarajar India’s second 18-metre-draft major port

12:23

US antitrust group calls for publicly operated container carrier

11:32

Kandla sets Indian major-port daily cargo record at 783,816 tonnes

11:12

Keppel launches one of Southeast Asia’s first offshore rig funds in S$3.7bn Apollo programme

10:58

Greek aframaxes take trucked Iraqi fuel from Syria to US

10:24

OKI signs sonar supply contract for three Australian frigates

2026 July 27

18:04

CMA CGM’s 18,000-TEU Vasco de Gama sets new size record at ACT Duqm

17:16

CM Technologies introduces compact pressure-drop tester for marine engine cylinders

16:45

IBIA says shale oil traces alone cannot prove marine fuel failure

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news