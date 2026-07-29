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2026 July 29   13:38

offshore

Golden Energy Offshore secures £10m UK North Sea PSV contract

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Golden Energy Offshore Services has secured a term contract on the UK Continental Shelf for the platform supply vessel Energy Pace worth up to £10m ($13.29m), according to the company’s 29 July Oslo Børs filing.  

The customer, identified only as a “first class international charterer”, was not named.  The firm period covers support for nine wells, equating to about 319 vessel days. Eight options, each covering one additional well, could add about 260 days.  

Golden Energy Offshore put the firm contract value at approximately £4.85m ($6.44m), reflecting an agreed adjustment to the day rate. The value could rise to about £10m if every option is exercised.  The company did not disclose the start date or the individual well schedule.  

Energy Pace is a 2015-built, Ålesund-registered Ulstein PX121-design PSV constructed by Cosco Guangzhou Shipyard. The DP2 vessel, IMO 9685750, has 7,200 bhp and 850 square metres of cargo deck.  The award adds firm employment after Golden Energy Offshore completed three vessel sales in the first quarter of 2026. At the end of March, it owned four vessels — Energy Duchess, Energy Pace, Energy Paradise and Energy Swan — and provided technical and commercial management for Energy Sphynx and Energy Savanah.  

Golden Energy Offshore Services ASA is a Norwegian public limited company headquartered in Ålesund whose principal activity is owning and chartering offshore service vessels.

Ulstein Design & Solutions AS is a Norwegian limited company supplying ship designs and maritime systems.

Cosco Guangzhou Shipyard was a Chinese shipbuilding company within the COSCO shipyard network.

Topics:

shipbuilding

Ulstein

COSCO

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