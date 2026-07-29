Sallaum Lines returns to Jinling for up to two ammonia-ready 8,600-CEU car carriers

Sallaum Lines has returned to China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for one firm 8,600-CEU pure car and truck carrier and an option for a sister vessel, lifting its disclosed nine-ship newbuilding programme above $850m, according to Sallaum Lines.

The Cyprus-headquartered RoRo carrier disclosed the agreement on 27 July. The firm vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2029 and will be fitted with dual-fuel machinery capable of operating on LNG or conventional marine fuel. The ammonia-ready design will allow a potential future conversion but does not mean the ship will be able to use ammonia on delivery.

“This new order with China Merchants Shipyard is another important step in the development of our future fleet,” managing director Hasan Sallaum said. Four vessels in Sallaum Lines’ newbuilding programme have already been delivered. Two more are due in August and December 2026, while three firm 8,600-CEU vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029.

The latest contract follows a separate order at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry for two firm and two optional 8,600-CEU PCTCs. Together, the two agreements cover three firm vessels and three options.

The ships are intended to carry passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, heavy rolling equipment and project cargo.

Sallaum Lines previously placed four firm orders and two options for 7,400-CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTCs at China Merchants Jinling in June 2023. The yard delivered the Cyprus-flagged Ocean Express and Ocean Navigator in June 2026, each offering capacity for 7,400 CEU across 13 cargo decks.

Sallaum Lines is an international RoRo shipping company headquartered in Limassol after relocating its corporate head office from Switzerland in 2025. Its network covers Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding yard.