China holds direct Houthi talks over Bab el-Mandeb tanker passage

China has held direct talks with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement to secure safe passage for Chinese oil tankers through the southern Red Sea, according to Reuters.

Beijing was among the first governments to approach the Houthis after the group announced restrictions on shipping linked to Saudi ports on July 20. Six people familiar with the discussions said China sought assurances that its tankers could transit the Bab el-Mandeb Strait without being attacked. The clearances were being handled vessel by vessel. Two regional officials said China and the Houthis had informed Iran about the arrangements.

Neither side has publicly confirmed the talks. China’s Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring developments but did not confirm direct contact. “China calls on all relevant parties to continue to properly resolve conflicts and differences through dialogue and consultation, and to de-escalate the situation in the Red Sea,” spokesperson Mao Ning said.

At least four tankers carrying Saudi crude to China have passed through Bab el-Mandeb since the restrictions were announced. They included the Singapore-flagged VLCC Xin Long Yang and the Chinese-flagged VLCC Cosnew Lake, both managed by COSCO SHIPPING, which loaded a combined 4m barrels at Yanbu. Xin Long Yang was sailing to Qinzhou in China’s Guangxi region, while Cosnew Lake was bound for Huizhou in Guangdong. Their automatic identification system messages indicated that Chinese crew members were on board. The VLCCs New Champion and New Prime, operated by Associated Maritime, turned back from the Gulf of Aden instead of continuing through Bab el-Mandeb.

A Yanbu-to-Asia voyage through Bab el-Mandeb takes about 16 days on average. Sailing north through the Suez Canal and then around Africa would extend the journey to about 50 days.