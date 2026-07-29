GTT lands first three-tank LNG carrier orders in 65-deal haul

French containment specialist GTT secured 65 orders in the first half of 2026, including its first contracts for 177,000-cbm LNG carriers with three cargo tanks, as secured core-business revenue reached €1.853bn ($2.106bn), according to GTT.

The intake included 56 new LNG carriers scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2030, two very large ethane carriers, one FSRU, one FLNG unit and five onshore LNG storage tanks.

Chief executive François Michel said: “Geopolitical disruptions have had no impact on demand for new LNG carriers.” GTT also cited final investment decisions covering 37m tonnes per annum of additional liquefaction capacity. Temporary closures at LNG infrastructure in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, including partial damage to one facility, had no direct effect on GTT’s operations or shipyard construction schedules.

The three-tank LNG carrier design could reduce boil-off by about 6% compared with a four-tank vessel using the same Mark III Flex containment technology.

First-half revenue slipped 0.4% to €387.3m ($440.2m) from €388.7m ($441.8m), while Ebitda was broadly unchanged at €263.6m ($299.6m). The Ebitda margin edged up to 68.1% from 68%.

Net income increased 16.9% to €210.4m ($239.2m) from €180m ($204.6m), with the comparison reflecting restructuring costs booked at hydrogen subsidiary Elogen in the first half of 2025.

GTT Energy revenue fell 5.7% to €355.5m ($404.1m), as LNG and ethane carrier royalties declined 7.4% to €320.2m ($364m). GTT Marine revenue rose 237.8% to €31.8m ($36.1m) following the full integration of Danish maritime data specialist Danelec.

The order intake included a 170,000-cbm FSRU for Malaysian shipowner MISC, due in the first quarter of 2029, and an FLNG unit for the US Delfin LNG 1 project, scheduled for mid-2030.

GTT delivered containment systems for 45 LNG carriers, one ethane carrier and one FSRU during the period. Its 306-unit core orderbook comprised 272 LNG carriers, 22 ethane carriers, three FSRUs, four FLNG units and five onshore tanks, alongside 43 LNG-fuelled vessels.

The company maintained full-year guidance of €740m to €780m ($841.2m to $886.6m) in revenue and €490m to €530m ($557m to $602.5m) in Ebitda. An interim dividend of €4.30 ($4.89) per share is payable on 10 December.

GTT is a French engineering group specialising in membrane containment systems for liquefied gases.