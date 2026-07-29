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2026 July 29   15:43

Maersk

Maersk lifts intra-North Europe share to 16.2%

A.P. Moller-Maersk increased its share of deployed container capacity in the intra-North European market to 16.2% from 13.5% a year earlier, while MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company retained the lead with 21.2%, according to Alphaliner.  

The Danish carrier expanded capacity in the trade to 50,800 TEU from 39,800 TEU, recording the largest increase in both capacity and market share among operators over the 12-month period.  

MSC’s share edged down from 21.3% in July 2025.  

Maersk’s expansion was largely driven by the hub-and-spoke network introduced with German carrier Hapag-Lloyd through the Gemini Cooperation. The additions included two Baltic feeder services linking Germany and Poland.  

Total capacity deployed on intra-North European services rose by 6.8%, or almost 20,000 TEU, compared with July 2025. The number of vessels increased to 243 from 235, while average vessel capacity grew to 1,294 TEU from 1,253 TEU.  

DP World remained the third-largest operator despite losing market share.

CMA CGM was the only major mainline carrier to record declines in both deployed capacity and market share.  

Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express recorded the strongest expansion among Asian carriers, increasing capacity by 33.7% after launching its Iberia Baltic Express service.  

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