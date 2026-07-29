Chinese state-owned Zhenghe Mainline signs for six 4,600-TEU Hengli boxships for a Taicang-to-Baltic service

Chinese state-owned Zhenghe Mainline (Jiangsu) Container Transportation has signed an agreement with Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) for six 4,600-TEU containerships for a Taicang-to-Baltic service, according to the Taicang Port administration. The agreement was signed in Suzhou on 28 July. Zhenghe Mainline plans to invest more than CNY 3bn ($443m) in the programme.

All six vessels will join the Taicang-Baltic route after delivery. The companies will also examine additional international services. Delivery dates, engine and fuel specifications, dimensions, class arrangements and individual ship prices were not disclosed.

Jiangsu Port Container Group party secretary and chairman Hu Meiquan and Hengli Shipbuilding general manager Chen Hanlun signed the agreement.

The deal follows a five-ship programme comprising three 4,900-TEU vessels and two 2,700-TEU ships, with delivery scheduled for 2028. Together, the two programmes cover 11 containerships with aggregate capacity of about 47,700 TEU.

Zhenghe Mainline is wholly owned by Jiangsu Port Group and operates under Jiangsu Port Container Group, providing container transport and integrated logistics services through the provincial port network.

Jiangsu Port Group is a provincial state-owned port enterprise. Jiangsu Port Container Group is its specialist container business.

Hengli Shipbuilding, based on Changxing Island in Dalian, forms part of Hengli Group’s shipbuilding operations. Hengli Group, founded in 1994, has businesses in oil refining, petrochemicals, advanced polyester materials, textiles and shipbuilding.