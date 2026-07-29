Iran rejects Oman's 50-50 Hormuz plan and demands control of inbound lane

Iran has rejected an Omani proposal to divide management of the Strait of Hormuz equally and is demanding control of the entire inbound shipping lane and part of the outbound route, according to Iranian state television.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran would not recognise the southern route through Omani waters “even for one hour” and would keep the strait closed unless Muscat accepted Iran’s alternative. He said Iran no longer recognised the established Traffic Separation Scheme adopted by the International Maritime Organization in 1968.

Under Tehran’s proposal, Oman would retain oversight of waters within its jurisdiction, while Iran would control all inbound traffic and part of the outbound lane.

The dispute leaves unresolved efforts to restore predictable navigation through a corridor that handled about one-fifth of global oil supplies before traffic was severely disrupted.

Oman presented its proposal to Iranian officials in Tehran over the weekend. It envisaged a regional mechanism under which shipping companies would make voluntary contributions to navigational services, environmental protection and search-and-rescue operations. The structure drew on the cooperative arrangement used by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi joined Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts on July 28 to review the negotiations and discuss navigation safety, passage rights and uninterrupted shipping.

A July 23 GCC and Jordan statement supported work with regional states and the IMO on permanent arrangements consistent with international law, but did not publicly endorse a 50-50 division.

The IMO was not involved in the latest negotiations and said any new routing or traffic-management measures should be submitted to member states. The agency has said the 1968 scheme remains the internationally recognised route through the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and links the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. It is the main export route for oil and other cargoes from several Gulf states.