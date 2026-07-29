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2026 July 29   17:03

shipbuilding

Lloyd’s Register launches dedicated structural assurance rules for submarines

Lloyd’s Register has launched a dedicated structural assurance volume for submarine programmes, setting requirements for independent scrutiny of pressure hulls, bulkheads and other critical structures from design through life extension, according to Lloyd’s Register.  

Volume 2: Submarine Structures took effect on 1 July 2026 and expands LR’s goal-based Submarine Assurance Framework beyond the limits of traditional vessel classification.  The volume supports verification against project specifications and applicable rules, codes and standards. It is intended for newbuild projects, vessels in service, supply chain assurance, technology qualification, life extension and decommissioning.  

The framework gives navies, designers and shipyards a route to demonstrate that submarines have been designed, built and maintained in line with agreed safety objectives and performance requirements.  

“Submarine assurance requires a different approach. These are highly complex assets, operating in demanding environments, and navies and builders need confidence that their designs, structures, systems and supporting evidence can stand up to rigorous independent scrutiny.  

“The publication of Volume 2: Submarine Structures is an important step in the development of LR’s Submarine Assurance Framework. It gives navies, designers and shipyards a clearer way to demonstrate structural safety and supports the broader assurance process from early design through to operation and life extension,” said Matthew Palmer, global director of submarine business at Lloyd’s Register.  

Earlier this year, LR awarded its first Approval in Principle for a submarine design to Hanwha Ocean after assessing key elements of the concept under the framework. The review provided an independent route for evaluating emerging submarine technologies at an early development stage.  

Lloyd’s Register is an independent maritime assurance and technical advisory organisation whose activities include classification, compliance, certification and risk-based engineering services.  

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